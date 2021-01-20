Parkgene (GENE) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 77.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $707,426.07 and approximately $50.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.45 or 0.00543362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.56 or 0.03883087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012949 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene is a token. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars.

