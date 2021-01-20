Particl Price Down 7% This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $5.90 million and approximately $9,562.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007671 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 67.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,751,267 coins and its circulating supply is 9,716,360 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

