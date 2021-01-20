Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Down 6%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.31. 517,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 231,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on PASG. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Passage Bio by 52.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,768,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Passage Bio by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,839,000 after acquiring an additional 106,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Passage Bio by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Passage Bio by 15.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $4,707,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

