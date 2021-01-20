Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) insider Peter Taylor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).
PFP stock opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.56. Pathfinder Minerals Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
About Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L)
