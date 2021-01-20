Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) Insider Purchases £10,000 in Stock

Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) insider Peter Taylor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

PFP stock opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.56. Pathfinder Minerals Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

About Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L)

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. The company intends to mine for minerals, including ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. It holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

