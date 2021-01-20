Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.98

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.98 and last traded at $74.89, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PATK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $117,572.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,327,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $245,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,528,926.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,348. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

