Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock Price Up 6%

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s stock price traded up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.56 and last traded at $74.07. 231,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 146,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

PATK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.58.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $700.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $245,209.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,528,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,133 shares of company stock worth $2,554,348. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

