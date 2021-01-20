Patron Price Tops $0.0018 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Patron has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $709,290.27 and approximately $7,724.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00060637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00537279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.89 or 0.03893840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013001 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.