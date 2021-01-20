Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 1,910 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,042 shares of company stock worth $20,844,647 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $172.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.70. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.87 billion, a PE ratio of -108.34, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

