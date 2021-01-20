Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 1,341 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $36,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

