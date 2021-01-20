Patten & Patten Inc. TN Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,297,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

