Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $14.29 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $53,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.91. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $163.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

