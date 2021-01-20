Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,780 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after acquiring an additional 375,026 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.61.

PYPL stock traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,909,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,286. The stock has a market cap of $289.70 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

