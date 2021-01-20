Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 21,136 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,136 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.36. 6,889,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,073,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of -59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

