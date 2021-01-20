Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 227 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,167 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.6% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe by 2,160.3% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock worth $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 70.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $488,584,000 after buying an additional 412,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $456.50. 4,191,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total value of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,647,544.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.