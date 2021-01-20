PAXEX (PAXEX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $2,428.75 and approximately $8.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 56.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.37 or 0.00597100 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 42.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

