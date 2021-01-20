PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.61.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.26. 5,709,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,785,176. The company has a market cap of $286.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $249.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.