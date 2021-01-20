Paytomat Tops One Day Trading Volume of $485.00 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. Paytomat has a market cap of $63,517.32 and approximately $485.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paytomat has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00046211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00119902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00072521 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00256732 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00064418 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

