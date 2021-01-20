PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 7.6% Higher

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.61. 5,721,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 7,195,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

