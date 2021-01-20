PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Market Cap Achieves $19.80 Million

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $19.80 million and approximately $179,354.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00061710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00537433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.63 or 0.03862390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012832 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.