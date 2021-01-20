Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.29. Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 18,290 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. The stock has a market cap of C$7.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63.

About Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH)

Pearl River Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of plastic products in the People's Republic of China, Australia, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, Canada.

