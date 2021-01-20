Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.94

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 4206 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSO shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pearson by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

