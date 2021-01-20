Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSON. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 609.40 ($7.96).

Shares of PSON traded up GBX 58.20 ($0.76) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 737.20 ($9.63). 4,384,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,961. Pearson plc has a one year low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a one year high of GBX 737.44 ($9.63). The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 675.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 589.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

