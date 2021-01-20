PeepCoin (PCN) Price Hits $0.0000

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PeepCoin has traded 98% lower against the U.S. dollar. PeepCoin has a total market cap of $530,195.90 and $57.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000243 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin Coin Profile

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. PeepCoin’s total supply is 181,725,045,169 coins and its circulating supply is 142,525,045,169 coins. The official website for PeepCoin is peepcoin.io/peepcoin . PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PeepCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, currently in its PoS stage. “

PeepCoin Coin Trading

PeepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PeepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

