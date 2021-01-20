Peercoin Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Peercoin has a market cap of $11.19 million and approximately $39,619.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peercoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000910 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00044302 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,714,938 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

