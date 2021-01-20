Peerplays (PPY) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Peerplays has a total market cap of $633,478.01 and $64,949.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peerplays has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00048131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00120242 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00072102 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064768 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

