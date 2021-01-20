Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $142.91

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $142.91 and last traded at $142.23, with a volume of 2698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average is $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,313. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 6.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $763,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 25.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

