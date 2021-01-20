Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $98.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming traded as high as $107.78 and last traded at $104.30, with a volume of 65520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.42.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,954.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,656 shares of company stock worth $29,841,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 54.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.53.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

