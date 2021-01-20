Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) Insider Acquires £145.20 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote acquired 15 shares of Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 968 ($12.65) per share, with a total value of £145.20 ($189.70).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Boote bought 17 shares of Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 917 ($11.98) per share, for a total transaction of £155.89 ($203.67).

Shares of LON:PNN traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 961.60 ($12.56). 695,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,632. The stock has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05. Pennon Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 912.79 ($11.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,210.50 ($15.82). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 955.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,017.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.77 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.48%.

Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L) Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

