Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.68

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.68 and last traded at $65.68, with a volume of 489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after purchasing an additional 105,578 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 39,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,645,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

