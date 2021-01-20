Penta Market Cap Hits $5.97 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Penta has traded up 103.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Penta has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and $812,472.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00061489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00545577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.70 or 0.03933140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012996 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

