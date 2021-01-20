PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.0% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 39.7% during the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.41.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

