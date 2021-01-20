PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,076 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

