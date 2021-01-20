PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average of $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.