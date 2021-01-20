Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 245,148 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 245,148 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Meritor worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Meritor during the second quarter valued at about $1,841,000. AJO LP grew its position in Meritor by 151.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 87,694 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritor by 400.0% during the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in Meritor by 17.8% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 204,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 30,773 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Meritor during the third quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meritor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Newlin sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $395,925.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $51,126.39. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,595 shares of company stock worth $3,889,490. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

