Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of QTS Realty Trust worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $22,599,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 216,544 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,947,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,733,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,435,000 after purchasing an additional 190,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 723.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 158,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,963,124.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTS opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -169.43 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

