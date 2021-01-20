Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 118.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Graphic Packaging worth $16,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 109,621 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 234.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 586,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 410,817 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 44.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

GPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

