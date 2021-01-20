Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,483 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Hancock Whitney worth $15,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 72.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 592,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 435,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 260,068 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth $2,633,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 116.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 121,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $318.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.