Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $15.85 Million Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of EBS stock opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.44, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,143,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,462,274.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.