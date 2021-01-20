Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $16.08 Million Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,217 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of EVO Payments worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 221.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $3,871,500.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 8,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $4,415,500. 51.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

