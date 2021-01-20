Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $19.31 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,651 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Blueprint Medicines worth $19,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $30,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after purchasing an additional 251,884 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $7,998,000.

BPMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Blueprint Medicines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

