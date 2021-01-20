Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Oak Street Health worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,682,910,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,466,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,825,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,691,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,064,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,796,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,510,287 shares in the company, valued at $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:OSH opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.71.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

