Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,563 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Phreesia worth $16,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 17.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHR opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.63 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PHR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $4,211,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $331,242.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,516 shares of company stock worth $7,548,629. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

