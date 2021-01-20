Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,534,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of PRA Health Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 53,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 88,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 60,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.18.

Shares of PRAH opened at $132.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.