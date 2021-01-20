Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 237,395 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,395 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Premier worth $20,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,657,000 after acquiring an additional 193,254 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,078,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 749,311 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,755,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,618,000 after acquiring an additional 348,155 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Premier by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after acquiring an additional 540,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Premier news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $35,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

