Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 423,843 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 832,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,843 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of Outfront Media worth $16,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,354,000 after buying an additional 822,961 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Outfront Media stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

