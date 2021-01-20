Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 281,219 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,862 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 281,219 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,995,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,536,000.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEO opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

