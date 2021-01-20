Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 54,301 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,301 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Skyline Champion worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after purchasing an additional 200,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 11.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,062,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.25 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.