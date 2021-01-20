Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 55,798 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,798 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of IAA worth $17,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAA by 15.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $114,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAA. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

IAA stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

