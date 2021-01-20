Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 115,330 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 3.16% of Perficient worth $49,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 920 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.04 per share, for a total transaction of $39,596.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $518,115.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy C. Pechloff purchased 984 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.84 per share, with a total value of $40,186.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,239.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,277 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perficient stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.30 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

