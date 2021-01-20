Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Up 6.6%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.29. 1,211,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 885,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The firm has a market cap of $70.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performant Financial stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Performant Financial worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

