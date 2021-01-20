Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Up 6.6%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.29. 1,211,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 885,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
The firm has a market cap of $70.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.
